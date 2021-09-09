Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 2

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Seeing Something and Saying Something Saves a Life.
    An overheard conversation and an alert supervisor saved a coworker's life. Dr Corso and Paula talk about the resources she utilized in order to save a coworker's life and avoid a suicide.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69650
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109067758.mp3
    Length: 00:20:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

