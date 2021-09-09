CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 2

Seeing Something and Saying Something Saves a Life.
An overheard conversation and an alert supervisor saved a coworker’s life. Dr Corso and Paula talk about the resources she utilized in order to save a coworker’s life and avoid a suicide.
