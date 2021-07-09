CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 1

Getting The Phone Call That No Parent Wants to Get.



A parent’s worst nightmare is when they receive the call that their child has taken their life. In this conversation Dr Corso talks with Terry about his recent loss and how he is dealing with being a loss survivor.