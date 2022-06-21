Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty by Trade - Ep. 2: Shootin' it with the Shirts

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with SMSgt Andrew Alford and MSgt Joseph Zawistowski, First Sergeants stationed at RAF Lakenheath to discuss the role of the First Sergeant and their experiences in the role.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 12:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:53:49
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Liberty by Trade - Ep. 2: Shootin' it with the Shirts, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    first sergeant
    48th Fighter Wing
    shirt
    Liberty by Trade

