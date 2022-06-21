Liberty by Trade - Ep. 2: Shootin' it with the Shirts

On this episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with SMSgt Andrew Alford and MSgt Joseph Zawistowski, First Sergeants stationed at RAF Lakenheath to discuss the role of the First Sergeant and their experiences in the role.