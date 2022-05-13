CUBIST S5E7: Insomnia Trajectories After TBI

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don interview Dr. Emerson Wickwire, the principal investigator of the article, "Trajectories of insomnia and adults after traumatic brain injury," published in JAMA in January of 2022.
Article Citation:
Wickwire, E. M., Albrecht, J. S., Capaldi, V. F., 2nd, Jain, S. O., Gardner, R. C., Werner, J. K., Mukherjee, P., McKeon, A. B., Smith, M. T., Giacino, J. T., Nelson, L. D., Williams, S. G., Collen, J., Sun, X., Schnyer, D. M., Markowitz, A. J., Manley, G. T., Krystal, A. D., & Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI) Investigators (2022). Trajectories of Insomnia in Adults After Traumatic Brain Injury. JAMA network open, 5(1), e2145310. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.45310
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35080600/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
