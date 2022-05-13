Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUBIST S5E7: Insomnia Trajectories After TBI

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don interview Dr. Emerson Wickwire, the principal investigator of the article, "Trajectories of insomnia and adults after traumatic brain injury," published in JAMA in January of 2022.

    Wickwire, E. M., Albrecht, J. S., Capaldi, V. F., 2nd, Jain, S. O., Gardner, R. C., Werner, J. K., Mukherjee, P., McKeon, A. B., Smith, M. T., Giacino, J. T., Nelson, L. D., Williams, S. G., Collen, J., Sun, X., Schnyer, D. M., Markowitz, A. J., Manley, G. T., Krystal, A. D., & Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI) Investigators (2022). Trajectories of Insomnia in Adults After Traumatic Brain Injury. JAMA network open, 5(1), e2145310. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.45310

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35080600/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69643
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109067191.mp3
    Length: 00:19:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S5E7: Insomnia Trajectories After TBI, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TBI
    Military Health
    Concussion
    DHA
    TBICoE

