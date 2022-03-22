Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Motivations, Vulnerabilities and Failures

    03.22.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the commanders within 20h Air Force discuss their motivations, vulnerabilities and failures.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 02:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 for 20 - Motivations, Vulnerabilities and Failures, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership

