Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the commanders within 20h Air Force discuss their motivations, vulnerabilities and failures.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 02:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69641
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109065101.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:51
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 for 20 - Motivations, Vulnerabilities and Failures, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT