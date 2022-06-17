Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.3 – Organizing Around Value

Austen plays solo host in this episode while Drew Belk sits in the guest seat along with Erica Westendorf, a DevSecOps Product Manager at Platform One as they discuss how P1 worked to organize around value. They explore the notion of remaining centered on value delivery while scaling an organization. They also discuss how an organization can move past functional silos so everyone has ownership in solving the bigger problem and not just their small ”functional” part of it.