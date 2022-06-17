Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.3 – Organizing Around Value

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.3 – Organizing Around Value

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Austen plays solo host in this episode while Drew Belk sits in the guest seat along with Erica Westendorf, a DevSecOps Product Manager at Platform One as they discuss how P1 worked to organize around value. They explore the notion of remaining centered on value delivery while scaling an organization. They also discuss how an organization can move past functional silos so everyone has ownership in solving the bigger problem and not just their small ”functional” part of it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 19:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69639
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109064895.mp3
    Length: 00:44:09
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.3 – Organizing Around Value, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    P1
    Software
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    DevSecOPs
    Platform One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT