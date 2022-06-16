Liberty by Trade - Ep. 1: Dr. Brendan Mulvaney

On the inaugural episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, Director of the China Aerospace Studies Institute at Air University and talk about the military capabilities of the People's Liberation Army.
Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:47
Category:
|Interviews
Length:
|00:39:52
Year
|2022
Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
