Liberty by Trade - Ep. 1: Dr. Brendan Mulvaney

On the inaugural episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, Director of the China Aerospace Studies Institute at Air University and talk about the military capabilities of the People's Liberation Army.