    Liberty by Trade - Ep. 1: Dr. Brendan Mulvaney

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On the inaugural episode of the Liberty by Trade Podcast, we sit down with Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, Director of the China Aerospace Studies Institute at Air University and talk about the military capabilities of the People's Liberation Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:47
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 69596
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109062104.mp3
    Length: 00:39:52
    Year 2022
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty by Trade - Ep. 1: Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    China Aerospace Studies Institute
    Brendan Mulvaney
    Liberty by Trade

