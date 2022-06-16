In this episode we get an updated overview of the multi-faceted OSI Center from its Commander, Col. Vasaga Tilo and three of his subject matter experts.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69589
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109061780.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:07
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Today 17, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT