WRAIR Science - The Battlefield

How the process of getting wounded soldiers from point of injury to treatment helps prevent the growth of bacterial infections and the spread of those bacteria throughout the Military Health System. We also investigate the roots of that process in Civil War-era innovations.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 19:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69497
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109053878.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:25
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Casualty
