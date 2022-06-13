WRAIR Science - The Battlefield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69497" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

How the process of getting wounded soldiers from point of injury to treatment helps prevent the growth of bacterial infections and the spread of those bacteria throughout the Military Health System. We also investigate the roots of that process in Civil War-era innovations.