Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR Science - The Battlefield

    WRAIR Science - The Battlefield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SILVER SPRING, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Audio by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    How the process of getting wounded soldiers from point of injury to treatment helps prevent the growth of bacterial infections and the spread of those bacteria throughout the Military Health System. We also investigate the roots of that process in Civil War-era innovations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 19:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69497
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109053878.mp3
    Length: 00:24:25
    Year 2022
    Location: SILVER SPRING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Science - The Battlefield, by Samir Deshpande and Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Casualty

    TAGS

    Ambulance
    Civil War
    Medical Service Corps (MSC)
    Jonathan Letterman
    medical research infectious diseases
    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)
    Medical Research and Development Command
    antibiotic resistant bacteria
    George Sternberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT