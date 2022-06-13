Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 6: Leading with a Strategic & Deliberate Vision

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with the Director of the Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael Loh on the importance of having a strategic and deliberate vision. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.