CUBIST S3E12: Analysis of Concussion Assessment Tools

In this episode of CUBIST, Don, and Amanda discuss the article, “Sideline Concussion Assessment: The Current State of the Art” by John Yue and colleagues, published in the journal Neurosurgery, September 2020.
Article Citation:
Yue, J. K., Phelps, R., Chandra, A., Winkler, E. A., Manley, G. T., & Berger, M. S. (2020). Sideline Concussion Assessment: The Current State of the Art. Neurosurgery, 87(3), 466–475. https://doi.org/10.1093/neuros/nyaa022
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32126135/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@mail.mil.
