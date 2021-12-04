CUBIST S3E12: Analysis of Concussion Assessment Tools

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69490" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of CUBIST, Don, and Amanda discuss the article, “Sideline Concussion Assessment: The Current State of the Art” by John Yue and colleagues, published in the journal Neurosurgery, September 2020.



Article Citation:

Yue, J. K., Phelps, R., Chandra, A., Winkler, E. A., Manley, G. T., & Berger, M. S. (2020). Sideline Concussion Assessment: The Current State of the Art. Neurosurgery, 87(3), 466–475. https://doi.org/10.1093/neuros/nyaa022



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32126135/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@mail.mil.