    CUBIST S3E10: Self-Reported TBI Symptoms During Deployment

    CUBIST S3E10: Self-Reported TBI Symptoms During Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Don, and Amanda discuss the article,
    “Self-Reported Concussion Symptomology during Deployment: Differences as a Function of Injury Mechanism and Low-Level Blast Exposure” published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in May of 2020.

    Article Citation:
    Belding, J. N., Fitzmaurice, S., Englert, R. M., Koenig, H. G., Thomsen, C. J., & Olaghere da Silva, L. U. (2020). Self-Reported Concussion Symptomology during Deployment: Differences as a Function of Injury Mechanism and Low-Level Blast Exposure. Journal of Neurotrauma. DOI: 10.1089/neu.2020.6997.

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32368945

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@mail.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 08:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69489
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109052889.mp3
    Length: 00:10:19
    Year 2021
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TBI
    Concussion
    Warfighter

