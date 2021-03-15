In this episode of CUBIST, Don, and Amanda discuss the article,
“Self-Reported Concussion Symptomology during Deployment: Differences as a Function of Injury Mechanism and Low-Level Blast Exposure” published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in May of 2020.
Article Citation:
Belding, J. N., Fitzmaurice, S., Englert, R. M., Koenig, H. G., Thomsen, C. J., & Olaghere da Silva, L. U. (2020). Self-Reported Concussion Symptomology during Deployment: Differences as a Function of Injury Mechanism and Low-Level Blast Exposure. Journal of Neurotrauma. DOI: 10.1089/neu.2020.6997.
Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32368945
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@mail.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 08:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69489
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109052889.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:19
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CUBIST S3E10: Self-Reported TBI Symptoms During Deployment, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT