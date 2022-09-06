The crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) hosted Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) admirals, who toured the ship while moored at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 1.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69484
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109052519.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT