8JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST

The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022 in the Philippine Sea, June 4.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69483
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109052518.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
