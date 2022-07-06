Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST

    8JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022 in the Philippine Sea, June 4.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69483
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109052518.mp3
    Length: 00:01:42
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Philippine Sea
    USN
    ROKN
    CSG Exercise 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT