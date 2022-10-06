DeliaRae Jesaitis and Stephen Colenzo join the Air Force Research Laboratory's podcast to discuss hackers, the space domain and the event that brings both together...Hack-A-Sat.
As our lives become increasingly dependent on technologies that lie deep in space and the commercialization of space accelerates above us…we must do what it takes to secure our universe. In its 3rd year, Hack-A-Sat is designed to inspire the world’s top cybersecurity talent to develop the skills necessary to help reduce vulnerabilities and build more secure space systems. #HackASat3
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69476
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109049196.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:49
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 66: Hack-A-Sat, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
