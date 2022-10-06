Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 66: Hack-A-Sat

    Lab Life - Episode 66: Hack-A-Sat

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    DeliaRae Jesaitis and Stephen Colenzo join the Air Force Research Laboratory's podcast to discuss hackers, the space domain and the event that brings both together...Hack-A-Sat.

    As our lives become increasingly dependent on technologies that lie deep in space and the commercialization of space accelerates above us…we must do what it takes to secure our universe. In its 3rd year, Hack-A-Sat is designed to inspire the world’s top cybersecurity talent to develop the skills necessary to help reduce vulnerabilities and build more secure space systems. #HackASat3

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

