    Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts - In the Valley Strengthening the Team Juneteenth Edition

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Mary Miller Ratcliff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted another "In the Valley: Strengthening the Team" virtual forum focused on Juneteenth: National Independence Day. Panelists included USACE Southwestern Division's Ms. Réneé Roland, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's Dr. Kevin Abraham, and USACE St. Louis District commander Col. Kevin Golinghorst.
    Each panelist contributed significant facts and advice and provided their thoughts and answers to questions regarding the historical context, how to educate others on the importance of the holiday, and ways to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts - In the Valley Strengthening the Team Juneteenth Edition, by Mary Miller Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

