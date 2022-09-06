Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland hosted another "In the Valley: Strengthening the Team" virtual forum focused on Juneteenth: National Independence Day. Panelists included USACE Southwestern Division's Ms. Réneé Roland, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's Dr. Kevin Abraham, and USACE St. Louis District commander Col. Kevin Golinghorst.
Each panelist contributed significant facts and advice and provided their thoughts and answers to questions regarding the historical context, how to educate others on the importance of the holiday, and ways to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth.
|06.09.2022
|06.09.2022 16:54
|Newscasts
|69472
|2206/DOD_109047427.mp3
|00:53:33
|2022
|Blues
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
This work, Mississippi Valley Division Podcasts - In the Valley Strengthening the Team Juneteenth Edition, by Mary Miller Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
