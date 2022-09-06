Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast, Lt. Gaby Gosco from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down with Floyd McKinney and Demetrius Stewart from the HQ AETC Learning Services division to discuss myTraining. The myTraining system, "powered by myLearning," is replacing the Total Force Training Record, or TFTR, for Airmen and Guardians and provides the capability through 21st Century learning tools to manage the training lifecycle for Total Force personnel.

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

