On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast, Lt. Gaby Gosco from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down with Floyd McKinney and Demetrius Stewart from the HQ AETC Learning Services division to discuss myTraining. The myTraining system, "powered by myLearning," is replacing the Total Force Training Record, or TFTR, for Airmen and Guardians and provides the capability through 21st Century learning tools to manage the training lifecycle for Total Force personnel.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69466
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109046643.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:38
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 61 - myTraining, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
