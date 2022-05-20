Picking Your Brain: "In This Together" The Impacts of Burnout on Providers and Patients (Ep. 10)

The Military Health System recognized May as Mental Health Awareness month. This year's theme is "In This Together," which focuses on identifying, preventing, and recovering from burnout in our military medical providers and service member populations. In this episode, we talk to mental health experts about the symptom crossovers between mild TBI and burnout and how these symptoms can disguise underlying problems.



In addition, this episode features interviews with TBICoE's Capt. Tricia Booker, a Licensed Certified Social Worker and TBI subject matter expert, and Dr. Nancy Skopp, a clinical psychologist from the Psychological Health Centers of Excellence.



Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.



For more information about the Psychological Health Centers of Excellence, visit health.mil/PHCoE



The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.