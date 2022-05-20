Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picking Your Brain: "In This Together" The Impacts of Burnout on Providers and Patients (Ep. 10)

    05.20.2022

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    The Military Health System recognized May as Mental Health Awareness month. This year's theme is "In This Together," which focuses on identifying, preventing, and recovering from burnout in our military medical providers and service member populations. In this episode, we talk to mental health experts about the symptom crossovers between mild TBI and burnout and how these symptoms can disguise underlying problems.

    In addition, this episode features interviews with TBICoE's Capt. Tricia Booker, a Licensed Certified Social Worker and TBI subject matter expert, and Dr. Nancy Skopp, a clinical psychologist from the Psychological Health Centers of Excellence.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.

    For more information about the Psychological Health Centers of Excellence, visit health.mil/PHCoE

    The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69455
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109043938.mp3
    Length: 00:06:31
    Year 2022
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picking Your Brain: "In This Together" The Impacts of Burnout on Providers and Patients (Ep. 10), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Concussion
    Psychological Health
    Burnout
    TBICoE

