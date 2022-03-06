Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise scheduled June 29 to Aug. 4, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69454
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109043303.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6JUN22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT