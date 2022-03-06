Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6JUN22 TFNEWSCAST

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise scheduled June 29 to Aug. 4, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69454
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109043303.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6JUN22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
    INTEROPERABILITY
    TRAINING
    RIMPAC
    HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

