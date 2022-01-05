January 5, 2022 AFN Sasebo's Eagle Radio News

The Fleet and Family Support Center Sasebo holds its annual Federal Campaign Fleet and Family Support Center Celebration. Zachary Dunca, an advocacy clinical counsellor told us all about the event.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69452
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109043053.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zackery
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
