Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 62. A Day In The Life of Ivan Denisovich - A Book Review with Dr. Liz Woodworth and Lt Col Charles Gartland

In this episode we review A Day In The Life of Ivan Denisovich, a novella by Nobel laureate Alexandr Solzhenitsyn. Set in a soviet labor camp in the 1950s, the visceral one-day account of that life was one of the first widely available portraits of life in the Gulag. As such, we review it for what we can learn about our great power competitor Russia by examining this part of that nation’s history and culture.
