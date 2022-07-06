Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 62. A Day In The Life of Ivan Denisovich - A Book Review with Dr. Liz Woodworth and Lt Col Charles Gartland

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode we review A Day In The Life of Ivan Denisovich, a novella by Nobel laureate Alexandr Solzhenitsyn. Set in a soviet labor camp in the 1950s, the visceral one-day account of that life was one of the first widely available portraits of life in the Gulag. As such, we review it for what we can learn about our great power competitor Russia by examining this part of that nation’s history and culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    TAGS

    Literature
    Russia
    Military Law
    Book Review
    Great Power Competition
    Air Force JAG School

