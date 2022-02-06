3JUN22 TFNEWSCAST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69443" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), the flagship for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), arrived in Guam, May 26, for a logistics stop. This marks Mercy’s first visit to Guam in four years, with Pacific Partnership 2018 being the last time the ship moored in Apra Harbor. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.