3JUN22 TFNEWSCAST

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), the flagship for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), arrived in Guam, May 26, for a logistics stop. This marks Mercy’s first visit to Guam in four years, with Pacific Partnership 2018 being the last time the ship moored in Apra Harbor. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.
|06.02.2022
|06.06.2022 22:28
|Newscasts
|69443
|2205/DOD_109040744.mp3
|00:01:26
|2022
|News
|GU
|1
|0
|0
Pacific Ocean
