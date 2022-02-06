Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3JUN22 TFNEWSCAST

    GUAM

    06.02.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), the flagship for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), arrived in Guam, May 26, for a logistics stop. This marks Mercy’s first visit to Guam in four years, with Pacific Partnership 2018 being the last time the ship moored in Apra Harbor. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 22:28
    This work, 3JUN22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

