Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep10 - Kris "Tanto" Paronto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69442" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Kris Paronto "Tanto." Kris was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, helping to save over 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours. Kris and his fellow brothers-in-arms' story was chronicled in the book 13 Hours and later made into a movie by Paramount Pictures, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, released in 2016.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)