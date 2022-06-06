In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Kris Paronto "Tanto." Kris was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, helping to save over 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours. Kris and his fellow brothers-in-arms' story was chronicled in the book 13 Hours and later made into a movie by Paramount Pictures, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, released in 2016.
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep10 - Kris "Tanto" Paronto, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS
