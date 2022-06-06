Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep10 - Kris "Tanto" Paronto

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Kris Paronto "Tanto." Kris was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, helping to save over 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours. Kris and his fellow brothers-in-arms' story was chronicled in the book 13 Hours and later made into a movie by Paramount Pictures, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, released in 2016.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep10 - Kris "Tanto" Paronto, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kris Paronto
    September 11 2012
    Benghazi Libya
    Faith and Resiliency
    13 hours

