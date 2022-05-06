Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - June 2022

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Audio by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On this episode we sit down with Patrick Sheehan, the Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and discuss their role as a helping agency in Tennessee. We also talk to Sergeant Major Harold Cook about the importance of exercises to readiness and response.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69439
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109039131.mp3
    Length: 00:14:19
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - June 2022, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Blackhawk
    Podcast
    Tennessee National Guard

