The 1796 Podcast - June 2022

On this episode we sit down with Patrick Sheehan, the Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and discuss their role as a helping agency in Tennessee. We also talk to Sergeant Major Harold Cook about the importance of exercises to readiness and response.