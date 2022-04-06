Community Conversations - What to Expect in CHBOLC

CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (MAJ) Chip Satterlee, the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course Manager. CH Satterlee provides a glimpse into what CHBOLC students can expect during the three month course and some helpful tips on how to succeed and grow as religious leaders while at the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership.



For more information on the Army Combat Fitness Test: https://www.army.mil/acft/



CH Satterlee's book recommendation: Bonhoeffer by Eric Metaxas