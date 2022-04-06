Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Conversations - What to Expect in CHBOLC

    Community Conversations - What to Expect in CHBOLC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (MAJ) Chip Satterlee, the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course Manager. CH Satterlee provides a glimpse into what CHBOLC students can expect during the three month course and some helpful tips on how to succeed and grow as religious leaders while at the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership.

    For more information on the Army Combat Fitness Test: https://www.army.mil/acft/

    CH Satterlee's book recommendation: Bonhoeffer by Eric Metaxas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69434
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109036763.mp3
    Length: 00:30:46
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Conversations - What to Expect in CHBOLC, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort jackson
    student
    chaplain
    army
    chbolc
    usairl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT