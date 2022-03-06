The Seagull - Ep 012 - June 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69431" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this month’s show, we’ve got the wing command message. Colonel Wendy Armijo, commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about recognizing the unique talents of each of our Airmen, observance of LGBTQ pride month, and investing in our diverse force. We hear about the Otis Civilian Advisory Council’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, we get a little history about Juneteenth and a bit of information related to motorcycle safety. We also get a clip from this month’s Chevrons.