    The Seagull - Ep 012 - June 2022

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s show, we’ve got the wing command message. Colonel Wendy Armijo, commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about recognizing the unique talents of each of our Airmen, observance of LGBTQ pride month, and investing in our diverse force. We hear about the Otis Civilian Advisory Council’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, we get a little history about Juneteenth and a bit of information related to motorcycle safety. We also get a clip from this month’s Chevrons.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 012 - June 2022, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    command message
    Otis Air National Guard
    102iw

