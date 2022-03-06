The Seagull - Ep 012 - June 2022

In this month’s show, we’ve got the wing command message. Colonel Wendy Armijo, commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, talks about recognizing the unique talents of each of our Airmen, observance of LGBTQ pride month, and investing in our diverse force. We hear about the Otis Civilian Advisory Council’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, we get a little history about Juneteenth and a bit of information related to motorcycle safety. We also get a clip from this month’s Chevrons.
