Weekly Korean News that wraps up the events on Camp Humphreys that happened Memorial Day weekend.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69415
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109034472.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Korean News, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
