Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Glow Run

    Humphreys Glow Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Humphreys Community will host a Glow Run on July 1st. Participants are encouraged to sign up and get their glow gear before June 17th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 01:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69414
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109034471.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Glow Run, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    Community
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT