    Gladiator School

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Joshua Davis 

    II MEF Information Group

    Episode 1: II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) presents the first episode of Gladiator School Podcast. The first episode features Colonel Brian Russell, commanding officer of II MIG, and 2nd Lt. Rebekah Harasick, II MIG Communication Strategy and Operations officer, discuss how II MIG operates in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps mp3 by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 05:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gladiator School, by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

