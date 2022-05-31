Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces Week Spot

    Special Forces Week Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The United States Army Special Operations Regiment Recruiting Office held meetings in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 7th, 2022. The recruiters provided information for career opportunities to all branches of the military. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 20:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69405
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109032182.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Indie
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Week Spot, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT