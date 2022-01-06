DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 8: Strange Things at DIA

We know this is going to sound strange, but it's true! For more than a decade, the Defense Intelligence Agency - the Nation's primary manager and producer of foreign military intelligence - ran a paranormal program. On this episode of DIA Connections, learn how the Agency used psychics to collect intelligence on foreign targets. Author Annie Jacobsen joins us to discuss the secret history of the U.S. Government's investigation into psychic phenomena and about the paranormal race with the Soviet Union. Then, visit the home of Angela Dellafiora, DIA's award-winning psychic/remote viewer, who describes her visualization process and how she used her third eye to go to places where others couldn't. This one's a real mindbender.