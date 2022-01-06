Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 8: Strange Things at DIA

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 8: Strange Things at DIA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Darren Guzzone 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    We know this is going to sound strange, but it's true! For more than a decade, the Defense Intelligence Agency - the Nation's primary manager and producer of foreign military intelligence - ran a paranormal program. On this episode of DIA Connections, learn how the Agency used psychics to collect intelligence on foreign targets. Author Annie Jacobsen joins us to discuss the secret history of the U.S. Government's investigation into psychic phenomena and about the paranormal race with the Soviet Union. Then, visit the home of Angela Dellafiora, DIA's award-winning psychic/remote viewer, who describes her visualization process and how she used her third eye to go to places where others couldn't. This one's a real mindbender.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 16:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69399
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109030337.mp3
    Length: 00:36:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 8: Strange Things at DIA, by Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Soviet Union
    DIA
    DIA Connections
    Angela Dellafiora
    Annie Jacobsen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT