Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    24MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) May 20, to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 23:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69397
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109030041.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    7TH FLEET
    INTEROPERABILITY
    SEA TRIALS
    CFAY
    INDOPACIFIC
    CVN 67

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT