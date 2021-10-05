Picking Your Brain: PRA and Safely Returning Service Members to Duty (Ep. 7)

The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE) recently revised its Progressive Return to Activity (PRA) clinical recommendation. The PRA is a step-by-step approach for primary care providers to evaluate service members who sustained a concussion, also known as a mild TBI. Health care providers can use these steps to monitor service members during recovery and guide them as they gradually return to pre-injury activities.



In this episode, we feature interviews from TBICoE subject matter experts Dr. Keith Stuessi, Amanda Gano, and Dr. Adam Susmarski, team physician in the Orthopedic Sports Medicine department and medical director of the Concussion Center of Excellence at the United States Naval Academy.



Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.



The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing.