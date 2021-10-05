Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picking Your Brain: PRA and Safely Returning Service Members to Duty (Ep. 7)

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE) recently revised its Progressive Return to Activity (PRA) clinical recommendation. The PRA is a step-by-step approach for primary care providers to evaluate service members who sustained a concussion, also known as a mild TBI. Health care providers can use these steps to monitor service members during recovery and guide them as they gradually return to pre-injury activities.

    In this episode, we feature interviews from TBICoE subject matter experts Dr. Keith Stuessi, Amanda Gano, and Dr. Adam Susmarski, team physician in the Orthopedic Sports Medicine department and medical director of the Concussion Center of Excellence at the United States Naval Academy.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69390
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109029261.mp3
    Length: 00:13:31
    Year 2021
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Picking Your Brain: PRA and Safely Returning Service Members to Duty (Ep. 7), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Concussion
    DHA
    TBICoE

