Pianist Michelle Jones plays during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon

Pianist and Fort McCoy community member Michelle Jones plays a song selection May 26, 2022, during the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at Fort McCoy, Wis. Jones was among several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)