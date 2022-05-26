Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guest speakers give presentation during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, Part III

    Guest speakers give presentation during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, Part III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Reverend Laurie Graber and her husband Tom Graber give a presentation May 26, 2022, during the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Grabers discussed their ministry and the importance of Memorial Day. The Grabers were among several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by other clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69385
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109029033.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: SPARTA, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guest speakers give presentation during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon
    Laurie and Tome Graber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT