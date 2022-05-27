Chevrons - Ep 012 - Journeys Through Leadership

Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard, and Tech. Sgt. Frederick Freeman, a recruiter at the 109th Airlift Wing, Scotia, New York, talked about adapting and embracing culture shift in the force.
Chief Richardson hosts the Journeys Through Leadership podcast which is currently in its second season of bringing in-depth conversations with Airmen from all walks of life. Give it a listen on your podcast platform of choice!
Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69357
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109024506.mp3
|Length:
|01:04:03
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
