    Chevrons - Ep 012 - Journeys Through Leadership

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard, and Tech. Sgt. Frederick Freeman, a recruiter at the 109th Airlift Wing, Scotia, New York, talked about adapting and embracing culture shift in the force.

    Chief Richardson hosts the Journeys Through Leadership podcast which is currently in its second season of bringing in-depth conversations with Airmen from all walks of life. Give it a listen on your podcast platform of choice!

    Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69357
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109024506.mp3
    Length: 01:04:03
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 012 - Journeys Through Leadership, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    ANG
    NYANG
    109aw
    MAANG
    Enlisted Development

