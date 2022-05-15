Ep. 23 - A conversation on mental health with the 178th Behavioral Health team.

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Amy Hernandez, the Director of Psychological Health, Capt. Jerry Hartman, the clinical social worker, and Tech. Sgt. Dillon Smith, a mental health technician, all with the 178th Wing, to discuss: Mental Health Awareness Month, the role of our mental health team here, and resources available to our Airmen.



Today's show covers content of a sensitive nature that may be triggering to some listeners.



If you or someone you know needs additional resources or has any questions regarding mental health, you can contact the following organizations:



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255

Military One Source (800) 342-9647

Amy Hernandez, DPH (937) 605-5081