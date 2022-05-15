Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep. 23 - A conversation on mental health with the 178th Behavioral Health team.

    Ep. 23 - A conversation on mental health with the 178th Behavioral Health team.

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Elisabeth Gelhar 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Amy Hernandez, the Director of Psychological Health, Capt. Jerry Hartman, the clinical social worker, and Tech. Sgt. Dillon Smith, a mental health technician, all with the 178th Wing, to discuss: Mental Health Awareness Month, the role of our mental health team here, and resources available to our Airmen.

    Today's show covers content of a sensitive nature that may be triggering to some listeners.

    If you or someone you know needs additional resources or has any questions regarding mental health, you can contact the following organizations:

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255
    Military One Source (800) 342-9647
    Amy Hernandez, DPH (937) 605-5081

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69344
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109019367.mp3
    Length: 00:59:13
    Year 2022
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    mental health
    mental health awareness month
    self care
    mental health resources

