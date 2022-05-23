As we remember those who died in service to our country, this Memorial Day weekend, Mr. Greg Gardner, Chief of the Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, discusses the PCRB’s role in the identification, return and burial of past conflict Soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69335
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109012790.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:33
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 12: The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
