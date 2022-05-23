Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 12: The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Audio by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    As we remember those who died in service to our country, this Memorial Day weekend, Mr. Greg Gardner, Chief of the Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, discusses the PCRB’s role in the identification, return and burial of past conflict Soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69335
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109012790.mp3
    Length: 00:26:33
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    TAGS

    PCRB HRC Past Conflict Repatriations Branch

