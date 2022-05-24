The Contracting Experience - Episode 37: Taming Task Lists, A Special Coaching Episode

In this episode, Certified Professional Coach and host, Amber Pecoraro, talks about a topic that she has worked on with Contracting Supervisors:

taming task lists/to-do lists.



Is your task list/to-do list making you feel guilty and like you are constantly behind, rather than helping you be effective and efficient in your job? If so, this episode is for you. Amber gives you strategies to help your task list work for you, instead of you working for your task list.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



