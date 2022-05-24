Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 37: Taming Task Lists, A Special Coaching Episode

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, Certified Professional Coach and host, Amber Pecoraro, talks about a topic that she has worked on with Contracting Supervisors:
    taming task lists/to-do lists.

    Is your task list/to-do list making you feel guilty and like you are constantly behind, rather than helping you be effective and efficient in your job? If so, this episode is for you. Amber gives you strategies to help your task list work for you, instead of you working for your task list.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    podcast
    AFMC
    the contracting experience

