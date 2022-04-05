Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour

    The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour
    The United States Army's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program hosted The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 14th, 2022. The tour offers sites, art, and education from the Korean War. (U.S. Army Audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    This work, The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour

