The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour

The United States Army's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program hosted The War Memorial of Korea and Odusan Unification Tower Tour on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 14th, 2022. The tour offers sites, art, and education from the Korean War. (U.S. Army Audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)