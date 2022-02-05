Happiness Challenge Week 1 Radio Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69326" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant First Class Duriel Randolph, of the 549th Hospital Center, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 2nd, 2022. SFC Randolph gave the first week’s directions for the Happiness Challenge during Mental Health Awareness Month. . (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)