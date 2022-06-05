Maltz Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69325" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fitness Facility held the Maltz Challenge on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 28th, 2022. The event was located at the Casey Schoonover Bowl in honor of the late Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Maltz. (U.S. Army Audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)