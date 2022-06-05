Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maltz Challenge

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fitness Facility held the Maltz Challenge on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 28th, 2022. The event was located at the Casey Schoonover Bowl in honor of the late Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Maltz. (U.S. Army Audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
