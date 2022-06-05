The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fitness Facility held the Maltz Challenge on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 28th, 2022. The event was located at the Casey Schoonover Bowl in honor of the late Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Maltz. (U.S. Army Audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69325
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109010950.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
