    Hanson Outdoor Pool

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2021

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Hanson Outdoor Pool opened for the season on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 11th, 2021. The pool remains open to all DoD ID card holders through the summer and closes on September 7th. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Hanson Outdoor Pool

