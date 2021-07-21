Hanson Outdoor Pool

The Hanson Outdoor Pool opened for the season on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 11th, 2021. The pool remains open to all DoD ID card holders through the summer and closes on September 7th. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)