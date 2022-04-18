Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Henry Blood Drive

    04.18.2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 403D AFSB Support Operation and Korean Red Cross hosted the Camp Henry Blood Drive on Camp Henry, Republic of Korea, May 23rd, 2022. The blood drive is provided for the entire peninsula, as the extensive need for blood for American troops is supplied by the Korean Red Cross. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Henry Blood Drive, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Henry Blood Drive

