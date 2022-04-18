The 403D AFSB Support Operation and Korean Red Cross hosted the Camp Henry Blood Drive on Camp Henry, Republic of Korea, May 23rd, 2022. The blood drive is provided for the entire peninsula, as the extensive need for blood for American troops is supplied by the Korean Red Cross. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69321
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109010928.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Henry Blood Drive, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT