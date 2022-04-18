Camp Henry Blood Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69321" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 403D AFSB Support Operation and Korean Red Cross hosted the Camp Henry Blood Drive on Camp Henry, Republic of Korea, May 23rd, 2022. The blood drive is provided for the entire peninsula, as the extensive need for blood for American troops is supplied by the Korean Red Cross. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)