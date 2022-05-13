Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reverse Parade

    Reverse Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Camp Humphreys community is invited to a reverse parade honoring the graduating senior class high school on Thursday May 26, 2022. Travel down Tropic Lightning and honk you horns in support of recently graduate seniors. (U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Julius Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69319
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109010900.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reverse Parade, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Celebration
    Camp Humphreys
    Humphreys Highschool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT