    AAFES Radio Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Mr. David Krause, the Exchange Services Supervisor, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21st, 2022. Mr. Krause comes in every other Thursday to give news and information regarding The Army and Air Force Exchange Service. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
