AAFES Radio Update

Mr. David Krause, the Exchange Services Supervisor, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21st, 2022. Mr. Krause comes in every other Thursday to give news and information regarding The Army and Air Force Exchange Service. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69317
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109010891.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Spc. Karri Wheeler
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
