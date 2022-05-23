Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 11 (Paraguay)

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 11 (Paraguay)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    In our latest Women Peace and Security podcast episode, we interview Col. Gladys Ruiz Pecci, Vice Minister of National Defense in Paraguay.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69315
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109010292.mp3
    Length: 00:25:42
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 11 (Paraguay), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT