    DTRA Cleans Up Vozrozhdeniya Island's 12 Tons of Anthrax

    DTRA Cleans Up Vozrozhdeniya Island's 12 Tons of Anthrax

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Audio by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    This episode will cover the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program's Biological Threat Reduction Program's heavy involvement in Vozrezhdeniye Island, Uzbekistan, commonly referred to as Voz Island, where the CTR Program eliminated more than 12 tons of weaponized anthrax that was abandoned on site. These are the personal stories and experiences of DTRA people who were on the ground as part of the clean-up crew.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69313
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109009611.mp3
    Length: 00:28:01
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DTRA Cleans Up Vozrozhdeniya Island's 12 Tons of Anthrax, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CWMD

