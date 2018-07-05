Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S1E12 Assessing concussion in high school athletes

    CUBIST S1E12 Assessing concussion in high school athletes

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2018

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    Dr. Don Marion and Dr. Anne Bunner discuss concussion assessment methods for high school athletes.

    Publication: Currie, D.W., Kraeutler, M.J., Schrock, J.B., McCarty, E.C., Comstock, R.D. (2017). Time Trends in Concussion Symptom Presentation and Assessment Methods in High School Athletes. American Journal of Sports Medicine, 45(14), 3368-3373. doi: 10.1177/0363546517725068

    PubMed link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28930492

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2018
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 11:32
    Length: 00:09:28
    TBI
    Concussion
    DHA
    TBICoE

