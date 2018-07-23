Dr. Don Marion and Dr. Anne Bunner discuss whether a drug known for treating Alzheimer’s, which may have some neuroprotective effects, could improve short-term neurological function in patients with moderate TBI.
Publication: Mokhtari, M., Nayeb-Aghaei, H., Kouchek, M., Miri, M.M., Goharani, R., Amoozandeh, A., Akhavan Salamat, S., Sistanizad, M. (2017). Effect of Memantine on Serum Levels of Neuron-Specific Enolase and on the Glasgow Coma Scale in Patients With Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Epub ahead of print. doi: 10.1002/jcph.980
PubMed link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28724200
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69310
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109009387.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CUBIST S1E11 Effect of memantine on moderate TBI, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT